Liberty Sirius XM Group (LSXMK) Shares Sold by AMP Capital Investors Ltd

AMP Capital Investors Ltd lowered its holdings in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) by 19.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,038 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 12,928 shares during the quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd’s holdings in Liberty Sirius XM Group were worth $2,183,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LSXMK. Wayne Hummer Investments L.L.C. purchased a new position in Liberty Sirius XM Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Liberty Sirius XM Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Liberty Sirius XM Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Liberty Sirius XM Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Liberty Sirius XM Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $300,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.84% of the company’s stock.

LSXMK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Liberty Sirius XM Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Liberty Sirius XM Group from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th.

Shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group stock opened at $40.85 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9,103.54, a PE ratio of 12.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 2.05. Liberty Sirius XM Group has a one year low of $36.11 and a one year high of $46.24.

About Liberty Sirius XM Group

Liberty Media Corporation owns interests in subsidiaries and other companies, which are engaged in the media and entertainment industries. The Company’s principal businesses and assets include its consolidated subsidiaries Sirius XM Holdings Inc (SIRIUS XM) and Braves Holdings, LLC (Braves Holdings), and its equity affiliate Live Nation Entertainment, Inc (Live Nation).

