AMP Capital Investors Ltd Purchases 18,229 Shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp (IAC)

AMP Capital Investors Ltd lifted its stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) by 947.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,153 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,229 shares during the period. AMP Capital Investors Ltd’s holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp were worth $2,465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $124,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt bought a new stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. 86.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IAC has been the topic of a number of research reports. BidaskClub upgraded IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Aegis reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target (up previously from $165.00) on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Wells Fargo reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $168.00 price target (up previously from $150.00) on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $176.00 price target on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in a research note on Sunday, February 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.52.

IAC/InterActiveCorp stock opened at $156.38 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12,738.42, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 1.31. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a 52 week low of $72.84 and a 52 week high of $166.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $950.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $894.74 million. IAC/InterActiveCorp had a return on equity of 2.42% and a net margin of 9.22%. research analysts anticipate that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Gregg Winiarski sold 62,253 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.19, for a total transaction of $7,917,959.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (IAC) is a media and Internet company. The Company’s brands include HomeAdvisor, Vimeo, Dictionary.com and Match Group’s online dating portfolio, which includes Tinder, PlentyOfFish and OkCupid. Its segments include Match Group, HomeAdvisor, Video, Applications and Publishing. Match Group includes the dating and non-dating businesses of Match Group, Inc HomeAdvisor is a home services digital marketplace that helps connect consumers with home professionals in North America, as well as in France, the Netherlands and Italy under various brands.

