Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Takes Position in Lexington Realty Trust (LXP)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 380,321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $3,670,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned 0.16% of Lexington Realty Trust at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,835,833 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,715,000 after acquiring an additional 53,192 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP increased its position in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 1,300,080 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,546,000 after acquiring an additional 91,014 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lexington Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $191,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 550,690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,314,000 after acquiring an additional 75,954 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,079,860 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $319,220,000 after acquiring an additional 766,223 shares during the period. 75.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:LXP opened at $7.87 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1,909.29, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14. Lexington Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $7.68 and a fifty-two week high of $10.65.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01. Lexington Realty Trust had a return on equity of 6.64% and a net margin of 21.84%. The firm had revenue of $102.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.52 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. analysts expect that Lexington Realty Trust will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $0.1775 per share. This represents a $0.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 28th. Lexington Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 215.16%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on LXP shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Lexington Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 21st. ValuEngine downgraded Lexington Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI downgraded Lexington Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Wells Fargo cut their price target on Lexington Realty Trust from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 19th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Lexington Realty Trust from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Lexington Realty Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.39.

Lexington Realty Trust Profile

Lexington Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company owns a portfolio of equity and debt investments in single-tenant commercial properties. As of December 31, 2016, the Company had equity ownership interests in approximately 195 consolidated real estate properties, located in 40 states and containing an aggregate of approximately 43.3 million square feet of space, approximately 96.0% of which was leased.

