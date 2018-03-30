Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Buys Shares of 120,000 Companhia Paranaense de Energia (ELP)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Companhia Paranaense de Energia (NYSE:ELP) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 120,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $915,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Companhia Paranaense de Energia during the 3rd quarter valued at $104,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Companhia Paranaense de Energia during the 3rd quarter valued at $173,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Companhia Paranaense de Energia during the 3rd quarter valued at $211,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Companhia Paranaense de Energia by 111.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 27,023 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 14,237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in Companhia Paranaense de Energia during the 4th quarter valued at $687,000. 1.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Companhia Paranaense de Energia alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ELP shares. ValuEngine cut Companhia Paranaense de Energia from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Citigroup cut Companhia Paranaense de Energia from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday.

ELP stock opened at $7.86 on Friday. Companhia Paranaense de Energia has a fifty-two week low of $6.70 and a fifty-two week high of $10.55. The firm has a market cap of $2,175.56, a P/E ratio of 7.94 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Buys Shares of 120,000 Companhia Paranaense de Energia (ELP)” was first reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international trademark and copyright law. The legal version of this piece can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/30/amundi-pioneer-asset-management-inc-buys-shares-of-120000-companhia-paranaense-de-energia-elp.html.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia Profile

Companhia Paranaense de Energia is engaged in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity in the Brazilian State of Parana. The Company also provides telecommunications and other services. Its segments are Power generation and transmission (GET), Power distribution and sales (DIS), Telecommunications (TEL), GAS and Holding Company (HOL).

Receive News & Ratings for Companhia Paranaense de Energia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Companhia Paranaense de Energia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.