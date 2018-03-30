Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Acquires New Holdings in Acxiom Co. (ACXM)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Acxiom Co. (NASDAQ:ACXM) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 141,700 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,905,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned 0.18% of Acxiom as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its stake in shares of Acxiom by 28.4% in the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 2,863,312 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $70,552,000 after purchasing an additional 632,649 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Acxiom by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 529,882 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $14,604,000 after acquiring an additional 15,927 shares during the last quarter. Cipher Capital LP bought a new position in Acxiom during the 3rd quarter valued at $262,000. OxFORD Asset Management LLP bought a new position in Acxiom during the 3rd quarter valued at $587,000. Finally, American Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Acxiom by 61.5% during the 4th quarter. American Capital Management Inc. now owns 743,600 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $20,494,000 after acquiring an additional 283,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACXM opened at $22.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2,206.63, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.67 and a beta of 1.19. Acxiom Co. has a 1-year low of $18.60 and a 1-year high of $32.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.21.

Acxiom (NASDAQ:ACXM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The information technology services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $234.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $237.36 million. Acxiom had a net margin of 1.14% and a return on equity of 2.77%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. equities research analysts anticipate that Acxiom Co. will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on ACXM. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Acxiom from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded shares of Acxiom from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Acxiom from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Acxiom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Acxiom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.75.

Acxiom Profile

Acxiom Corporation operates as a technology and enablement services company in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Connectivity, Audience Solutions, and Marketing Services. The Connectivity segment provides a foundational identity resolution layer, which enables its clients to identify and reach consumers across channels and measure the impact of marketing on sales.

