Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Buys New Stake in Cae Inc (CAE)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cae Inc (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 214,220 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,975,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned 0.08% of CAE as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of CAE by 35.2% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,948,059 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $147,516,000 after purchasing an additional 2,068,070 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CAE by 2.0% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,732,235 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $117,511,000 after purchasing an additional 134,343 shares during the last quarter. CGOV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of CAE by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. CGOV Asset Management now owns 4,681,435 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $109,312,000 after purchasing an additional 18,423 shares during the last quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of CAE by 46.9% in the fourth quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 4,010,230 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $74,641,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279,612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of CAE by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,474,174 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $45,920,000 after purchasing an additional 616,203 shares during the last quarter. 52.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CAE has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine cut CAE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CAE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded CAE from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. CAE has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.33.

NYSE:CAE opened at $18.59 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4,883.75, a P/E ratio of 20.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.77. Cae Inc has a 12 month low of $15.02 and a 12 month high of $19.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The aerospace company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22. The company had revenue of $704.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $729.98 million. CAE had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 11.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that Cae Inc will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

CAE declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Friday, February 9th that allows the company to buyback 5,350,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the aerospace company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 15th will be given a $0.071 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. This is a positive change from CAE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. CAE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.87%.

About CAE

CAE Inc provides training for the civil aviation, defense and security, and healthcare markets. The Company designs and integrates training solutions. It operates through three segments: Civil Aviation Training Solutions, Defense and Security, and Healthcare. The Company provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance and ground personnel in commercial, business and helicopter aviation, a range of flight simulation training devices, as well as ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services.

