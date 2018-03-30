ANA (ALNPY) vs. United Parcel Service (UPS) Head to Head Survey

ANA (OTCMKTS: ALNPY) and United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) are both large-cap transportation companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, valuation, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Dividends

ANA pays an annual dividend of $0.11 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. United Parcel Service pays an annual dividend of $3.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.5%. ANA pays out 14.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. United Parcel Service pays out 64.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. United Parcel Service has increased its dividend for 8 consecutive years. United Parcel Service is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Profitability

This table compares ANA and United Parcel Service’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ANA 7.98% 12.06% 4.74% United Parcel Service 7.45% 477.77% 12.76%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares ANA and United Parcel Service’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ANA $16.33 billion 0.82 $919.09 million $0.74 10.35 United Parcel Service $65.87 billion 1.37 $4.91 billion $5.62 18.62

United Parcel Service has higher revenue and earnings than ANA. ANA is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than United Parcel Service, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for ANA and United Parcel Service, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ANA 0 1 0 0 2.00 United Parcel Service 1 9 7 0 2.35

United Parcel Service has a consensus price target of $124.07, indicating a potential upside of 18.54%. Given United Parcel Service’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe United Parcel Service is more favorable than ANA.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.0% of ANA shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.1% of United Parcel Service shares are held by institutional investors. 0.6% of United Parcel Service shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

ANA has a beta of 0.12, suggesting that its share price is 88% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, United Parcel Service has a beta of 1.06, suggesting that its share price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

United Parcel Service beats ANA on 15 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ANA

ANA HOLDINGS INC. is a holding company. The Company operates as an aviation company with global operations. Its segments include Air Transportation, Airline Related, Travel Services, Trade and Retail, and Others. The Air Transportation business comprises domestic passenger operations, international passenger operations, and cargo and mail operations. The Airline Related business includes airport ground services, aircraft maintenance, vehicle maintenance, cargo and logistics, in-flight catering and call centers, as well as commission work from airlines outside the group. The Travel Services segment offers a range of travel services, including travel packages, such as ANA Sky Holiday for domestic travel, and ANA Hallo Tour and ANA Wonder Earth for international travel. The Trade and Retail segment is involved in aircraft parts procurement, aircraft import/export, leasing and sales, planning and procurement for in-flight services and merchandise sales and airport retail operations.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc. (UPS) is a package delivery company. The Company is a provider of global supply chain management solutions. The Company operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package operations, International Package operations, and Supply Chain & Freight operations. As of December 31, 2016, the Company delivered packages in over 220 countries and territories. The Company offers a spectrum of the United States domestic guaranteed ground and air package transportation services. The International Package segment includes the small package operations in Europe, Asia-Pacific, Canada and Latin America, the Indian sub-continent, the Middle East and Africa. The Supply Chain & Freight segment includes its forwarding and logistics services, truckload freight brokerage, UPS Freight and its financial offerings through UPS Capital. The Company serves the global market for logistics services, which include transportation, distribution, contract logistics and ground freight.

