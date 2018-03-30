Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Position Increased by OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd.

OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. increased its position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 57.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 18,646 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares during the quarter. OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd.’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $1,660,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADI. Nationwide Fund Advisors boosted its stake in Analog Devices by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 250,791 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $21,611,000 after purchasing an additional 17,262 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 946,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $81,569,000 after acquiring an additional 15,800 shares during the last quarter. Cipher Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the third quarter valued at $803,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 13.8% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 14,294 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The lifted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 9.5% in the third quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 27,896 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,404,000 after purchasing an additional 2,426 shares in the last quarter. 88.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ADI traded up $1.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $91.13. The company had a trading volume of 2,663,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,130,931. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $33,249.04, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.60, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.25. Analog Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $74.65 and a twelve month high of $98.38.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The semiconductor company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.13. Analog Devices had a net margin of 13.80% and a return on equity of 18.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 54.4% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 9th were given a $0.48 dividend. This is a positive change from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 8th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is currently 91.87%.

In other news, SVP Yusuf Jamal sold 718 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.89, for a total value of $65,259.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Margaret K. Seif sold 7,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.50, for a total transaction of $619,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,805,754. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 73,882 shares of company stock worth $6,709,552. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

ADI has been the subject of several recent research reports. BidaskClub upgraded Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Analog Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.75.

Analog Devices Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of solutions that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technology, including integrated circuits (ICs), algorithms, software, and subsystems. It offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

