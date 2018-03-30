Analogic (ALOG) vs. The Competition Head-To-Head Comparison

Analogic (NASDAQ: ALOG) is one of 82 publicly-traded companies in the “COMPUTER/OFFICE EQUIP” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Analogic to related companies based on the strength of its risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Risk & Volatility

Analogic has a beta of 0.77, meaning that its stock price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Analogic’s competitors have a beta of 1.55, meaning that their average stock price is 55% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Analogic and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Analogic $486.37 million -$74.23 million -16.56 Analogic Competitors $9.37 billion $967.38 million -9.64

Analogic’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Analogic. Analogic is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Analogic and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Analogic -15.34% 6.05% 5.17% Analogic Competitors -9.89% 1.76% -2.52%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Analogic and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Analogic 0 1 0 0 2.00 Analogic Competitors 773 3330 5893 252 2.55

Analogic presently has a consensus target price of $80.00, indicating a potential downside of 16.58%. As a group, “COMPUTER/OFFICE EQUIP” companies have a potential upside of 19.19%. Given Analogic’s competitors stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Analogic has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Dividends

Analogic pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.4%. Analogic pays out -6.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “COMPUTER/OFFICE EQUIP” companies pay a dividend yield of 2.3% and pay out 95.1% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

97.6% of Analogic shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.0% of shares of all “COMPUTER/OFFICE EQUIP” companies are held by institutional investors. 1.2% of Analogic shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.5% of shares of all “COMPUTER/OFFICE EQUIP” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Analogic competitors beat Analogic on 10 of the 15 factors compared.

Analogic Company Profile

Analogic Corporation designs, manufactures and commercializes guidance, diagnostic imaging and threat detection technologies. The Company operates through three segments: Medical Imaging, Ultrasound, and Security and Detection. The Company’s Medical Imaging segment provides medical imaging systems and subsystems for computed tomography (CT), magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) and high-resolution digital mammography. The Company’s Ultrasound business segment provides ultrasound procedure guidance systems for the urology and surgery markets. The Company’s Security and Detection segment designs and manufactures automated threat detection systems for aviation baggage inspection applications utilizing medical CT technology and systems used for deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) analysis for law enforcement and government agencies.

