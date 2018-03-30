Analysts Anticipate AeroVironment, Inc. (AVAV) to Post $0.50 EPS

Wall Street brokerages forecast that AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) will post $0.50 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for AeroVironment’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.56 and the lowest is $0.47. AeroVironment posted earnings of $1.30 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 61.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, June 26th.

On average, analysts expect that AeroVironment will report full-year earnings of $0.65 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.70 to $1.15. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for AeroVironment.

Get AeroVironment alerts:

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 6th. The aerospace company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $63.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.18 million. AeroVironment had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 9.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.09) EPS.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AVAV. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AeroVironment from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 8th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of AeroVironment from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 13th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of AeroVironment in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of AeroVironment from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.40.

AeroVironment stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $45.05. 236,226 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 355,251. The stock has a market cap of $1,126.21, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.06. AeroVironment has a 52 week low of $26.42 and a 52 week high of $58.99.

In other news, Chairman Timothy E. Conver sold 7,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.17, for a total transaction of $404,092.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 58,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,091,197.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Timothy E. Conver sold 3,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.90, for a total transaction of $216,220.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 58,138 shares in the company, valued at $3,308,052.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 45,600 shares of company stock worth $2,384,272. Insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AeroVironment by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,528,072 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $198,137,000 after acquiring an additional 102,401 shares during the period. American Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AeroVironment by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. American Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,441,771 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $80,970,000 after acquiring an additional 127,619 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AeroVironment by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 581,600 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $32,663,000 after acquiring an additional 107,172 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AeroVironment by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 360,276 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $19,498,000 after acquiring an additional 17,965 shares during the period. Finally, Global X Management Co. LLC increased its position in AeroVironment by 122.8% during the 4th quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 254,301 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $14,282,000 after purchasing an additional 140,178 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.84% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece of content was first reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece of content on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States and international copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece of content can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/30/analysts-anticipate-aerovironment-inc-avav-to-post-0-50-eps-updated.html.

AeroVironment Company Profile

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, supports and operates a portfolio of products and services for government agencies, businesses and consumers. The Company operates through two segments: Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS), which focuses primarily on the design, development, production, support and operation of UAS and tactical missile systems that provide situational awareness, multi-band communications, force protection and other mission effects, and Efficient Energy Systems (EES), which focuses primarily on the design, development, production, marketing, support and operation of electric energy systems.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AeroVironment (AVAV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AeroVironment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AeroVironment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.