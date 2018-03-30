Analysts Anticipate Barrett Business Services, Inc. (BBSI) to Announce ($1.83) EPS

Shares of Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI) have been assigned an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Analysts have set a 12-month consensus price objective of $105.00 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post ($1.83) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Barrett Business Services an industry rank of 193 out of 265 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Get Barrett Business Services alerts:

BBSI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Barrett Business Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Barrett Business Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Barrett Business Services in a report on Wednesday, March 7th.

Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ BBSI) opened at $84.07 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $625.49, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.79 and a beta of 1.40. Barrett Business Services has a twelve month low of $44.52 and a twelve month high of $89.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The business services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter. Barrett Business Services had a net margin of 2.73% and a return on equity of 34.14%. analysts expect that Barrett Business Services will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 16th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. Barrett Business Services’s dividend payout ratio is 30.67%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Penbrook Management LLC acquired a new stake in Barrett Business Services in the 4th quarter worth $542,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Barrett Business Services in the 4th quarter worth $794,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Barrett Business Services in the 4th quarter worth $249,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Barrett Business Services by 93.1% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 107,425 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,928,000 after purchasing an additional 51,782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC grew its position in Barrett Business Services by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 25,248 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,628,000 after purchasing an additional 2,241 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.04% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Analysts Anticipate Barrett Business Services, Inc. (BBSI) to Announce ($1.83) EPS” was published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US and international copyright & trademark law. The original version of this story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/30/analysts-anticipate-barrett-business-services-inc-bbsi-to-announce-1-83-eps-updated.html.

Barrett Business Services Company Profile

Barrett Business Services, Inc provides business management solutions for small and medium-sized companies in the United States. The company has management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Barrett Business Services (BBSI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Barrett Business Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barrett Business Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.