Analysts Anticipate Ichor Holdings Ltd (ICHR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $245.01 Million

Brokerages expect Ichor Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:ICHR) to post $245.01 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Ichor’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $245.00 million to $245.01 million. Ichor posted sales of $148.70 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 64.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Ichor will report full-year sales of $245.01 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $930.00 million to $977.89 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.07 billion per share. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Ichor.

Get Ichor alerts:

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68. Ichor had a net margin of 7.83% and a return on equity of 33.93%. The company had revenue of $182.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.06 million.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ichor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 target price (up previously from $36.00) on shares of Ichor in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of Ichor to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ichor from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Ichor from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.33.

In other news, insider Philip Ryan Sr. Barros sold 35,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.47, for a total transaction of $908,005.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Jeff Andreson purchased 4,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.53 per share, for a total transaction of $132,144.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $132,144. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICHR. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Ichor by 693.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 128,961 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,600,000 after purchasing an additional 112,718 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ichor by 182.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 481,158 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,700,000 after purchasing an additional 311,083 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Ichor by 38.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Ichor by 285.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 172,972 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,485,000 after buying an additional 128,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in Ichor in the 2nd quarter valued at $180,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) opened at $26.77 on Friday. Ichor has a 12-month low of $16.82 and a 12-month high of $35.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $718.33, a P/E ratio of 13.66 and a beta of 5.30.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Analysts Anticipate Ichor Holdings Ltd (ICHR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $245.01 Million” was first posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US and international copyright & trademark laws. The legal version of this piece can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/30/analysts-anticipate-ichor-holdings-ltd-ichr-will-announce-quarterly-sales-of-245-01-million-updated.html.

Ichor Company Profile

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. is engaged in the design, engineering and manufacturing of critical fluid delivery subsystems for semiconductor capital equipment. The Company’s primary offerings include gas and chemical delivery subsystems, collectively known as fluid delivery subsystems, which are key elements of the process tools used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ichor (ICHR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ichor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ichor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.