Analysts Anticipate Kimbell Royalty Partners LP (KRP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $10.06 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Kimbell Royalty Partners LP (NYSE:KRP) to post sales of $10.06 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Kimbell Royalty Partners’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $9.85 million to $10.21 million. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kimbell Royalty Partners will report full year sales of $10.06 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $40.90 million to $44.07 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $44.94 million per share, with estimates ranging from $39.99 million to $49.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Kimbell Royalty Partners.

Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 8th. The energy company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.01). Kimbell Royalty Partners had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 0.46%. The business had revenue of $9.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.29 million.

KRP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kimbell Royalty Partners presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

NYSE KRP traded up $0.54 on Friday, reaching $18.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,984. Kimbell Royalty Partners has a twelve month low of $15.06 and a twelve month high of $20.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 5.65 and a quick ratio of 5.65.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Kimbell Royalty Partners during the 2nd quarter worth about $164,000. Homrich & Berg acquired a new stake in Kimbell Royalty Partners during the 4th quarter worth about $184,000. Signature Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Kimbell Royalty Partners during the 3rd quarter worth about $185,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Kimbell Royalty Partners during the 4th quarter worth about $261,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Kimbell Royalty Partners by 1,034.7% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 16,215 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 14,786 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.39% of the company’s stock.

About Kimbell Royalty Partners

Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP owns and acquires mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties throughout the United States. As of December 31, 2015, the Company owned mineral and royalty interests in approximately 3.7 million gross acres and overriding royalty interests in approximately 0.9 million gross acres, with approximately 44% of its acres located in the Permian Basin.

