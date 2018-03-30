Analysts Anticipate Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (MMP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $625.29 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) will report $625.29 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Magellan Midstream Partners’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $571.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $689.66 million. Magellan Midstream Partners reported sales of $642.07 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 2.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Magellan Midstream Partners will report full year sales of $625.29 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.18 billion to $2.64 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $2.56 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $2.27 billion to $2.74 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Magellan Midstream Partners.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The pipeline company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $673.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $690.18 million. Magellan Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 40.85% and a net margin of 34.67%. Magellan Midstream Partners’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on MMP shares. Bank of America started coverage on Magellan Midstream Partners in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS boosted their price target on Magellan Midstream Partners from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $81.00 price target on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Magellan Midstream Partners in a research note on Monday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $75.00 price target (down from $78.00) on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in a research note on Tuesday, March 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Magellan Midstream Partners has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.00.

In other news, CEO Michael N. Mears sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $680,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 196,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,360,164. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael N. Mears sold 22,251 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.03, for a total value of $1,513,735.53. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 196,473 shares in the company, valued at $13,366,058.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MMP. Castleark Management LLC grew its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 120,992 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $8,583,000 after buying an additional 14,800 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners during the fourth quarter worth $1,950,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 4.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 97,468 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $6,926,000 after buying an additional 3,981 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL grew its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 72.4% during the fourth quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 37,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,660,000 after buying an additional 15,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 3.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 519,267 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $36,899,000 after buying an additional 19,167 shares in the last quarter. 62.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MMP opened at $58.35 on Friday. Magellan Midstream Partners has a 52-week low of $54.82 and a 52-week high of $78.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. The company has a market capitalization of $13,025.38, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.71.

Magellan Midstream Partners Company Profile

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. is principally engaged in the transportation, storage and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil. The Company operates through three segments: refined products, crude oil and marine storage. As of December 31, 2016, its asset portfolio, including the assets of its joint ventures, consisted of its refined products segment, consisting 9,700-mile refined products pipeline system with 53 terminals, as well as 26 independent terminals not connected to its pipeline system and its 1,100-mile ammonia pipeline system; its crude oil segment, consisted of approximately 2,200 miles of crude oil pipelines and storage facilities with an aggregate storage capacity of approximately 26 million barrels, of which 16 million are used for contract storage, and its marine storage segment, consisted of five marine terminals located along coastal waterways with an aggregate storage capacity of approximately 26 million barrels.

