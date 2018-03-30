Analysts Anticipate Presidio Inc (PSDO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $687.64 Million

Equities analysts expect that Presidio Inc (NASDAQ:PSDO) will report sales of $687.64 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Presidio’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $675.28 million and the highest estimate coming in at $700.00 million. Presidio reported sales of $628.80 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 9.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Presidio will report full-year sales of $687.64 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.86 billion to $2.89 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $3.02 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $3.00 billion to $3.04 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Presidio.

Presidio (NASDAQ:PSDO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $661.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $742.74 million. Presidio had a net margin of 4.11% and a return on equity of 9.62%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PSDO shares. BidaskClub cut shares of Presidio from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Wells Fargo set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Presidio and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 29th. Evercore ISI set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Presidio and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Barclays cut shares of Presidio from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Presidio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:PSDO traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $15.64. 292,091 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 243,958. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,427.91 and a P/E ratio of 23.89. Presidio has a 1 year low of $12.75 and a 1 year high of $19.74.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Presidio by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 3,118 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Presidio by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 66,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $941,000 after buying an additional 3,325 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Presidio by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 34,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,000 after buying an additional 4,423 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Presidio during the 4th quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Presidio during the 4th quarter worth approximately $215,000. Institutional investors own 97.00% of the company’s stock.

About Presidio

Presidio, Inc is a United States-based company, which is an information technology (IT) solutions provider. The Company’s services include strategy and consulting, solutions design and deployment, managed services, asset maintenance and support, financing services, global services and carrier connectivity.

