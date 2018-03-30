Analysts Expect Agilent Technologies Inc (A) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.21 Billion

Brokerages expect Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A) to post $1.21 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Agilent Technologies’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.21 billion and the lowest is $1.20 billion. Agilent Technologies reported sales of $1.10 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, May 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Agilent Technologies will report full year sales of $1.21 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.89 billion to $4.92 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $5.20 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $5.15 billion to $5.23 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Agilent Technologies.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The medical research company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 17.70%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share.

A has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.27.

In other Agilent Technologies news, VP Rodney Gonsalves sold 6,825 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.23, for a total transaction of $486,144.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 43,703 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $3,059,210.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 302,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,198,590. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 101,103 shares of company stock valued at $7,258,967 in the last quarter.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of A. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 48,835 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,385,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares during the period. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,406 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $764,000 after acquiring an additional 773 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 4.9% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 16,484 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 5,320 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 836 shares during the period. Finally, Weatherly Asset Management L. P. boosted its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. now owns 5,668 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 876 shares during the period.

Shares of Agilent Technologies stock traded down $1.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $66.06. 2,594,081 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,458,226. The stock has a market capitalization of $22,379.84, a P/E ratio of 111.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 3.23. Agilent Technologies has a 52 week low of $52.26 and a 52 week high of $75.00.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.149 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 2nd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 101.69%.

About Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions that include instruments, software, services and consumables for the entire laboratory workflow. The Company serves the life sciences, diagnostics and applied chemical markets. It has three business segments: life sciences and applied markets business, diagnostics and genomics business, and Agilent CrossLab business.

