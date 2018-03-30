Analysts Expect Callon Petroleum (CPE) Will Post Earnings of $0.18 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) will report $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eleven analysts have issued estimates for Callon Petroleum’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.27 and the lowest is $0.14. Callon Petroleum posted earnings per share of $0.10 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 80%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Callon Petroleum will report full-year earnings of $0.87 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.60 to $1.32. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.78 to $1.57. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Callon Petroleum.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.15. Callon Petroleum had a return on equity of 5.02% and a net margin of 32.86%. The firm had revenue of $118.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.95 million.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CPE shares. Scotiabank set a $16.00 target price on Callon Petroleum and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 25th. Northland Securities set a $16.00 price objective on Callon Petroleum and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Callon Petroleum in a research report on Monday, December 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup lowered Callon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on Callon Petroleum in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Callon Petroleum currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.43.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) opened at $12.17 on Friday. Callon Petroleum has a 52-week low of $9.34 and a 52-week high of $13.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $2,495.97, a P/E ratio of 28.74 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Callon Petroleum by 47.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,625,848 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $119,434,000 after buying an additional 3,440,342 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Callon Petroleum by 372.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,604,306 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $40,514,000 after buying an additional 2,841,680 shares during the last quarter. Luminus Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Callon Petroleum by 91.3% in the 4th quarter. Luminus Management LLC now owns 4,885,260 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $59,356,000 after buying an additional 2,330,958 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Callon Petroleum by 56.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,878,010 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $54,829,000 after buying an additional 1,762,472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Syntal Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Callon Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth $16,433,000.

About Callon Petroleum

Callon Petroleum Company is an independent oil and natural gas company. The Company is engaged in the exploration, development, acquisition and production of oil and natural gas properties. The Company focuses on the acquisition and development of unconventional oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin.

