Analysts Expect Evolent Health Inc (EVH) to Announce -$0.04 Earnings Per Share

Analysts predict that Evolent Health Inc (NYSE:EVH) will report earnings per share of ($0.04) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have made estimates for Evolent Health’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.02) and the lowest is ($0.07). Evolent Health posted earnings of ($0.14) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 71.4%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Evolent Health will report full year earnings of ($0.08) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.23) to $0.07. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.07) to $0.30. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Evolent Health.

Several brokerages have recently commented on EVH. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Evolent Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 8th. Wells Fargo reduced their target price on Evolent Health from $27.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on Evolent Health from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Citigroup began coverage on Evolent Health in a report on Thursday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Group set a $22.00 target price on Evolent Health and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.33.

In related news, Director Unitedhealth Group Inc sold 3,040,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.70, for a total value of $41,648,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 8.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Evolent Health in the 4th quarter worth about $144,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Evolent Health in the 3rd quarter worth about $156,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Evolent Health in the 4th quarter worth about $172,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Evolent Health in the 4th quarter worth about $175,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Evolent Health by 1,197.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,293 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 7,654 shares during the last quarter. 99.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Evolent Health (NYSE EVH) traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $13.90. The stock had a trading volume of 812,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 947,984. Evolent Health has a twelve month low of $10.30 and a twelve month high of $27.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,115.09, a P/E ratio of -14.18 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 2.85.

About Evolent Health

Evolent Health, Inc is engaged in healthcare delivery and payment. The Company supports health systems and physician organizations in their migration toward value-based care and population health management. The Company provides an end-to-end, technology-enabled services platform for providers. The Company’s platform, powered by its technology, processes and integrated services, enables providers to migrate their economic orientation from fee-for-service (FFS) reimbursement to payment models that reward value-based payment models.

