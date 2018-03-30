Analysts Expect Nordic American Tanker Ltd (NAT) to Post -$0.11 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Nordic American Tanker Ltd (NYSE:NAT) will report earnings of ($0.11) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Nordic American Tanker’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.18) and the highest is ($0.03). Nordic American Tanker posted earnings per share of ($0.01) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 1,000%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 14th.

Nordic American Tanker (NYSE:NAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 18th. The shipping company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $39.10 million for the quarter. Nordic American Tanker had a negative net margin of 48.82% and a negative return on equity of 9.01%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on NAT. Maxim Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a $1.00 price target on shares of Nordic American Tanker in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Clarkson Capital raised shares of Nordic American Tanker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nordic American Tanker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Nordic American Tanker from $5.00 to $2.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Jefferies Group raised shares of Nordic American Tanker from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Nordic American Tanker has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.36.

Shares of Nordic American Tanker (NYSE NAT) opened at $2.03 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $303.82, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.78 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 5.01, a quick ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Nordic American Tanker has a 12-month low of $1.82 and a 12-month high of $8.68.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 21st were paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 20th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.91%. Nordic American Tanker’s payout ratio is -16.44%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Nordic American Tanker in the 3rd quarter worth about $158,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nordic American Tanker in the 3rd quarter worth about $241,000. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Nordic American Tanker by 157.2% in the 4th quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 67,464 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 41,232 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of Nordic American Tanker in the 2nd quarter worth about $479,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Nordic American Tanker by 73.2% in the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 80,367 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 33,967 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.68% of the company’s stock.

About Nordic American Tanker

Nordic American Tankers Limited is an international tanker company. The Company owns approximately 26 vessels, including approximately two new buildings under construction, of approximately 156,000 deadweight tonnage (dwt) each. The Company’s Suezmaxes tankers can carry over one million barrels of oil.

