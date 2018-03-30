Analysts Expect Peak Resorts Inc (SKIS) Will Post Earnings of $0.62 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Peak Resorts Inc (NASDAQ:SKIS) will post earnings per share of $0.62 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Peak Resorts’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.56 to $0.71. Peak Resorts posted earnings of $0.52 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, July 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Peak Resorts will report full year earnings of $0.11 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.05 to $0.22. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.01) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.10) to $0.12. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Peak Resorts.

Peak Resorts (NASDAQ:SKIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 8th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.05. Peak Resorts had a positive return on equity of 1.37% and a negative net margin of 0.13%. The firm had revenue of $59.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.65 million.

SKIS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Peak Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. ValuEngine lowered Peak Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Peak Resorts from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Peak Resorts in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Peak Resorts in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Peak Resorts presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.11.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SKIS. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Peak Resorts by 93.8% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 26,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 12,895 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan acquired a new position in shares of Peak Resorts during the fourth quarter worth approximately $382,000. Sterneck Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Peak Resorts by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC now owns 241,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,307,000 after purchasing an additional 28,467 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Peak Resorts by 63.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 419,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,720,000 after purchasing an additional 162,100 shares during the period. Finally, Summer Road LLC raised its position in shares of Peak Resorts by 38.4% during the third quarter. Summer Road LLC now owns 1,926,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,380,000 after purchasing an additional 534,092 shares during the period. 44.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SKIS traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,616. Peak Resorts has a twelve month low of $4.00 and a twelve month high of $6.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Peak Resorts Company Profile

Peak Resorts, Inc owns and operates ski resorts throughout the Midwest, Northeast, and Southeast United States. Its ski resort operations consists of snow skiing, snowboarding, and other snow sports. The company was founded on September 24, 1997 and is headquartered in Wildwood, MO.

