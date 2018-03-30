Five Below Inc (NASDAQ:FIVE) Expected to Post Q2 2019 Earnings of $0.36 Per Share

Five Below Inc (NASDAQ:FIVE) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q2 2019 earnings per share estimates for Five Below in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks Investment Research reports. KeyCorp analyst B. Thomas anticipates that the specialty retailer will earn $0.36 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Five Below’s Q3 2019 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $1.52 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $2.88 EPS.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $505.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $502.74 million. Five Below had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 26.00%. The company’s revenue was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Five Below from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. Jefferies Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Five Below in a research note on Monday, January 8th. BidaskClub raised Five Below from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Dougherty & Co increased their price objective on Five Below from $68.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised Five Below from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Five Below has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.09.

Shares of NASDAQ:FIVE traded up $2.57 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $73.34. 1,185,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,188,633. Five Below has a one year low of $41.97 and a one year high of $73.55. The stock has a market cap of $4,068.60, a PE ratio of 40.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.62.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Five Below by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,488 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Five Below by 53.2% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,714 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 943 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Five Below by 4.7% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 22,693 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Five Below by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 11,123 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $737,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Five Below by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 9,014 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $598,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104 shares in the last quarter.

Five Below announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, March 21st that allows the company to repurchase $100.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the specialty retailer to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Five Below Company Profile

Five Below, Inc is a specialty retailer offering a range of merchandise for teen and pre-teen customer. The Company offers an assortment of products, including select brands and licensed merchandise across a range of categories, including Style, Room, Sports, Tech, Crafts, Party, Candy and Now. Its product groups include leisure, fashion and home, and party and snack.

