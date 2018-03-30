Analysts Set $8.50 Price Target for Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores SA (AVAL)

Shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores SA (NYSE:AVAL) have been given an average broker rating score of 4.17 (Sell) from the three analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a strong sell recommendation and one has issued a hold recommendation on the company. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores’ rating score has declined by 47.3% from 90 days ago as a result of various analysts’ ratings changes.

Analysts have set a twelve-month consensus price objective of $8.50 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $0.14 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores an industry rank of 180 out of 265 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup lowered Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th.

NYSE:AVAL traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,957. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores has a twelve month low of $7.76 and a twelve month high of $9.51. The firm has a market cap of $2,917.68, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.04 and a beta of 0.62.

The company also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 2nd will be issued a $0.0288 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.16%. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.42%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVAL. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores by 29.3% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,322,394 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,240,000 after purchasing an additional 299,317 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 888,900 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,556,000 after purchasing an additional 57,830 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 294,364 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,502,000 after purchasing an additional 40,817 shares during the period. OxFORD Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores in the 3rd quarter worth about $224,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores by 115.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 42,260 shares of the bank’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 22,627 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 21.55% of the company’s stock.

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores Company Profile

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores SA is a Colombia-based holding company primarily engaged, through its subsidiaries, in the acquisition, purchase and sale of stocks, bonds and other securities of companies active in the financial sector. The Company provides a variety of financial services and products across the Colombian market, ranging from traditional banking services, such as loans and deposits to pension and severance fund management, as well as the provision of legal representation services.The Company owns such subsidiaries as Banco de Bogota SA, Banco Popular SA, among others.

