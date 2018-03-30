Analysts Set Cytokinetics, Inc. (CYTK) Target Price at $16.78

Cytokinetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYTK) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.78.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CYTK shares. BidaskClub raised Cytokinetics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 6th. HC Wainwright set a $20.00 price target on Cytokinetics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Cytokinetics in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $10.00 target price on Cytokinetics and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut Cytokinetics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $22.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cytokinetics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $159,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Cytokinetics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $187,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Cytokinetics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Cytokinetics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Finally, Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. acquired a new stake in Cytokinetics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CYTK stock remained flat at $$8.35 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 48,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 393,584. The firm has a market cap of $459.07, a P/E ratio of -3.23 and a beta of 1.17. Cytokinetics has a one year low of $7.00 and a one year high of $17.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 8.46 and a current ratio of 8.46.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of ($0.02) million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.83 million. Cytokinetics had a negative return on equity of 96.95% and a negative net margin of 172.27%. equities research analysts expect that Cytokinetics will post -1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

About Cytokinetics

Cytokinetics, Incorporated is a late-stage biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on discovering, developing and commercializing first-in-class muscle activators as potential treatments for debilitating diseases in which muscle performance is compromised and/or declining. It is focused on the discovery and development of small molecule therapeutics that modulate muscle function for the treatment of serious diseases and medical conditions.

