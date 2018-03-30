Analysts Set Domtar Corp (UFS) Price Target at $43.27

Shares of Domtar Corp (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nineteen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $43.27.

UFS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Domtar from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, January 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James Financial downgraded Domtar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Vertical Group downgraded Domtar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. ValuEngine downgraded Domtar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Domtar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 27th.

Shares of UFS stock traded down $0.89 during trading on Friday, hitting $43.11. The stock had a trading volume of 118,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 737,929. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 2.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $2,833.91, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.63. Domtar has a twelve month low of $35.47 and a twelve month high of $52.58.

Domtar (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Domtar had a negative net margin of 4.11% and a positive return on equity of 6.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. equities research analysts expect that Domtar will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 16th. Investors of record on Monday, April 2nd will be paid a $0.435 dividend. This is an increase from Domtar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 29th. Domtar’s dividend payout ratio is currently -49.11%.

In related news, CEO John David Williams sold 68,556 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.28, for a total value of $3,104,215.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,501,357.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Patrick Loulou sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.61, for a total value of $684,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $443,420.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 124,180 shares of company stock valued at $5,630,151. Company insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Domtar by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,586,518 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $474,726,000 after purchasing an additional 129,636 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Domtar by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,097,537 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,622,000 after purchasing an additional 5,336 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Domtar by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 694,636 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,398,000 after purchasing an additional 135,354 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in Domtar by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 560,826 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,855,000 after purchasing an additional 74,562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in Domtar by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 451,395 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $19,586,000 after purchasing an additional 13,549 shares during the last quarter. 94.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Domtar

Domtar Corporation designs, manufactures, markets and distributes a range of fiber-based products, including communication papers, specialty and packaging papers and absorbent hygiene products. The Company segments include Pulp and Paper and Personal Care. The Pulp and Paper segment consists of the design, manufacturing, marketing and distribution of communication, specialty and packaging papers, as well as softwood, fluff and hardwood market pulp.

