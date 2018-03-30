Analysts Set DXP Enterprises Inc (DXPE) PT at $48.50

DXP Enterprises Inc (NASDAQ:DXPE) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the five ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $48.33.

DXPE has been the subject of a number of research reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of DXP Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Stephens set a $48.00 target price on shares of DXP Enterprises and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DXP Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th.

In other DXP Enterprises news, CEO David R. Little sold 49,841 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.33, for a total transaction of $2,010,087.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,304,873 shares in the company, valued at $52,625,528.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Todd Hamlin sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.68, for a total transaction of $74,200.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $695,877.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 57,841 shares of company stock valued at $2,278,488. 11.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DXPE. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its position in DXP Enterprises by 59.9% during the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 5,820 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 2,180 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in DXP Enterprises during the fourth quarter valued at $206,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in DXP Enterprises by 46.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,346 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 2,658 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. bought a new position in DXP Enterprises during the third quarter valued at $290,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in DXP Enterprises during the fourth quarter valued at $295,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:DXPE traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $38.95. 143,574 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 123,107. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.51. DXP Enterprises has a one year low of $24.86 and a one year high of $43.21. The firm has a market cap of $682.80, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.63 and a beta of 2.64.

DXP Enterprises Company Profile

DXP Enterprises, Inc (DXP) is engaged in the business of distributing maintenance, repair and operating (MRO) products, equipment and service to industrial customers. The Company operates through three segments: Service Centers, Supply Chain Services and Innovative Pumping Solutions. The Service Centers segment provides MRO products, equipment and services, including technical expertise and logistics capabilities to industrial customers.

