Q1 2018 Earnings Estimate for Gulfport Energy Co. (GPOR) Issued By Seaport Global Securities

Gulfport Energy Co. (NASDAQ:GPOR) – Equities researchers at Seaport Global Securities dropped their Q1 2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Gulfport Energy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seaport Global Securities analyst M. Kelly now forecasts that the oil and gas producer will post earnings per share of $0.25 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.26. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Gulfport Energy’s Q2 2018 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q3 2018 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.24 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $0.85 EPS.

Get Gulfport Energy alerts:

GPOR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Piper Jaffray restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Gulfport Energy in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Gulfport Energy in a research report on Monday, December 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Gulfport Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Gulfport Energy from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.50 target price on shares of Gulfport Energy in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Gulfport Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.13.

Gulfport Energy stock traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,521,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,688,659. Gulfport Energy has a fifty-two week low of $8.11 and a fifty-two week high of $17.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $1,680.91, a PE ratio of 3.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 0.42.

Gulfport Energy (NASDAQ:GPOR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.06. Gulfport Energy had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 32.96%. The company had revenue of $397.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $337.95 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share.

Gulfport Energy announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Monday, January 29th that allows the company to repurchase $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the oil and gas producer to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Director Paul D. Westerman purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.14 per share, with a total value of $101,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 25,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $258,448.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Gulfport Energy by 2.4% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 214,384 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,956,000 after buying an additional 5,058 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Gulfport Energy by 6.8% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 99,584 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,431,000 after buying an additional 6,319 shares during the last quarter. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. grew its holdings in shares of Gulfport Energy by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. now owns 984,474 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $12,562,000 after buying an additional 6,400 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Gulfport Energy by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 149,397 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,906,000 after buying an additional 6,989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its holdings in shares of Gulfport Energy by 3.5% during the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 212,320 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,045,000 after buying an additional 7,258 shares during the last quarter. 88.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This piece of content was reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece of content on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright law. The correct version of this piece of content can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/30/analysts-set-expectations-for-gulfport-energy-co-s-q1-2018-earnings-gpor-updated.html.

Gulfport Energy Company Profile

Gulfport Energy Corporation is an oil and natural gas exploration and production company. The Company focuses on the exploitation and acquisition of natural gas, natural gas liquids and crude oil in the United States. The Company’s properties are located in the Utica Shale in Eastern Ohio and along the Louisiana Gulf Coast in the West Cote Blanche Bay (WCBB) and Hackberry fields.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Gulfport Energy (GPOR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Gulfport Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gulfport Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.