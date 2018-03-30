Brokers Offer Predictions for Healthequity Inc’s FY2020 Earnings (HQY)

Healthequity Inc (NASDAQ:HQY) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer issued their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Healthequity in a report released on Monday, according to Zacks Investment Research. Oppenheimer analyst M. Naidu anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.97 for the year. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock.

Get Healthequity alerts:

Healthequity (NASDAQ:HQY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 19th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06. Healthequity had a net margin of 20.64% and a return on equity of 13.47%. The company had revenue of $60.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.46 million.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Healthequity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Healthequity in a research note on Friday, March 23rd. Barrington Research boosted their target price on shares of Healthequity to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 20th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Healthequity from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 20th. Finally, Chardan Capital boosted their target price on shares of Healthequity from $62.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.20.

NASDAQ:HQY traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $60.54. 699,600 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 706,977. The firm has a market cap of $3,690.04, a PE ratio of 112.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.46. Healthequity has a 52-week low of $39.15 and a 52-week high of $68.75.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Healthequity by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,751,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,026,000 after buying an additional 244,819 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Healthequity by 58.6% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,136,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,206,000 after purchasing an additional 419,914 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Healthequity by 49.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,108,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,063,000 after purchasing an additional 366,925 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Healthequity by 116.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,031,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,139,000 after purchasing an additional 555,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Healthequity by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 992,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,422,000 after purchasing an additional 31,147 shares during the last quarter. 99.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Jon Soldan sold 995 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.30, for a total transaction of $60,993.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 9,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $578,242.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jon Kessler sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.47, for a total transaction of $1,978,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 485,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,992,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 734,884 shares of company stock valued at $39,401,195. Insiders own 29.00% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This report was published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this report on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States and international trademark & copyright legislation. The legal version of this report can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/30/analysts-set-expectations-for-healthequity-incs-fy2020-earnings-hqy-updated.html.

About Healthequity

HealthEquity, Inc provides a range of solutions for managing healthcare accounts (Health Savings Accounts (HSAs), Health Reimbursement Arrangements (HRAs) and Flexible Spending Accounts (FSAs)) for health plans, insurance companies and third-party administrators. The Company is engaged in technology-enabled services platforms that allow consumers to make healthcare saving and spending decisions.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Healthequity (HQY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Healthequity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthequity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.