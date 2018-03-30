Analysts Set Hannover Re (HNR1) Price Target at $109.57

Shares of Hannover Re (FRA:HNR1) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty-four research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seventeen have issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €109.57 ($135.27).

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Group set a €109.00 ($134.57) target price on shares of Hannover Re and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group set a €120.00 ($148.15) price target on Hannover Re and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Commerzbank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Hannover Re in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Nord/LB set a €110.00 ($135.80) price target on Hannover Re and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, UBS set a €106.00 ($130.86) price target on Hannover Re and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th.

Shares of HNR1 stock traded down €2.10 ($2.59) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting €107.50 ($132.72). 203,100 shares of the stock were exchanged. Hannover Re has a 1 year low of €94.75 ($116.98) and a 1 year high of €116.37 ($143.67). The company has a market cap of $13,450.00 and a PE ratio of 13.52.

Hannover Re Company Profile

Hannover Rück SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The Property & Casualty Reinsurance segment offers specialty lines comprising marine, aviation, facultative, credit, surety, and political risks reinsurance products; and treaty, catastrophe XL, and structured reinsurance, as well as insurance-linked securities.

