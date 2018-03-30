Analysts Set Heartland Express, Inc. (HTLD) Price Target at $22.50

Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $22.50.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on HTLD shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Heartland Express from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Heartland Express from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. BidaskClub cut Heartland Express from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 17th. TheStreet upgraded Heartland Express from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Heartland Express from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 14th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hartford Investment Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Heartland Express in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $211,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Heartland Express in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $238,000. Ramsey Quantitative Systems bought a new position in shares of Heartland Express in the 4th quarter worth approximately $240,000. ETRADE Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Heartland Express in the 4th quarter worth approximately $244,000. Finally, Wrapmanager Inc. bought a new position in shares of Heartland Express in the 4th quarter worth approximately $248,000. 61.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HTLD stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $19.17. The company had a trading volume of 66,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 525,368. The stock has a market cap of $1,653.75, a PE ratio of 38.92, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.60. Heartland Express has a 52 week low of $18.71 and a 52 week high of $25.22.

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The transportation company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $165.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.22 million. Heartland Express had a net margin of 12.38% and a return on equity of 7.84%. The company’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. equities analysts expect that Heartland Express will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 23rd will be given a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 22nd. Heartland Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.89%.

Heartland Express Company Profile

Heartland Express, Inc is a holding company. The Company is a short-to-medium haul truckload carrier. The Company focuses primarily on short- to medium-haul, asset-based dry van truckload services in regional markets near its terminals. The Company’s truckload services are primarily asset-based transportation services in the dry van truckload market, and it also offers truckload temperature-controlled transportation services and non-asset based brokerage services.

