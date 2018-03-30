Analysts Set Inogen Inc (INGN) Price Target at $105.20

Inogen Inc (NASDAQ:INGN) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $105.20.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Inogen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Inogen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 5th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Inogen from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies upgraded Inogen from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th.

In other news, CFO Alison Bauerlein sold 11,718 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.87, for a total value of $1,357,764.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,357,764.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Scott Wilkinson sold 30,651 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.75, for a total value of $3,547,853.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,410,885.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 159,369 shares of company stock valued at $19,038,125. Company insiders own 5.31% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Inogen by 31.2% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 26,498 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,520,000 after acquiring an additional 6,298 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Inogen by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 30,500 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,632,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in Inogen by 74.1% during the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 9,665 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $919,000 after buying an additional 4,112 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in Inogen by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 40,629 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,864,000 after buying an additional 1,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD bought a new position in Inogen during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,776,000. 99.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

INGN stock traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $123.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 139,435. Inogen has a 1-year low of $74.06 and a 1-year high of $134.97. The stock has a market cap of $2,646.60, a PE ratio of 130.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.03.

Inogen Company Profile

Inogen, Inc is a medical technology company. The Company develops, manufactures and markets portable oxygen concentrators used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions. The Company’s Inogen One systems concentrate the air around the patient to offer a single source of supplemental oxygen anytime, anywhere with a portable device.

