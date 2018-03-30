Analysts Set J M Smucker Co (SJM) Price Target at $128.85

Shares of J M Smucker Co (NYSE:SJM) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seventeen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $128.75.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of J M Smucker in a report on Thursday. Gabelli reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of J M Smucker in a report on Monday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut J M Smucker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $132.00 target price (up from $121.00) on shares of J M Smucker in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $125.00 target price (up from $120.00) on shares of J M Smucker in a report on Tuesday, February 20th.

Get J M Smucker alerts:

In related news, insider David J. Lemmon sold 1,205 shares of J M Smucker stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.54, for a total value of $150,070.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Jeannette L. Knudsen sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.36, for a total value of $198,976.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 23,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,916,490.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 5,610 shares of company stock valued at $698,093. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of J M Smucker by 44.8% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,081,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,554,000 after buying an additional 643,817 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of J M Smucker by 1.6% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,733,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,908,000 after buying an additional 27,182 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of J M Smucker by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,611,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,223,000 after buying an additional 254,864 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of J M Smucker by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,508,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,100,000 after buying an additional 51,463 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of J M Smucker by 4.4% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,217,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,005,000 after buying an additional 50,960 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SJM stock traded up $2.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $120.42. The stock had a trading volume of 366,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,096,075. J M Smucker has a 1 year low of $99.57 and a 1 year high of $134.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $13,650.07, a PE ratio of 15.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.62.

J M Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The company reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.34. J M Smucker had a return on equity of 12.46% and a net margin of 17.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts forecast that J M Smucker will post 8.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th were given a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. J M Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.08%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Analysts Set J M Smucker Co (SJM) Price Target at $128.85” was reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this article on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of international copyright legislation. The correct version of this article can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/30/analysts-set-j-m-smucker-co-sjm-price-target-at-128-85-updated.html.

About J M Smucker

The J. M. Smucker Company is a manufacturer and marketer of branded food and beverage products and pet food and pet snacks in North America. The Company’s segments include U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Foodservice. The Company’s U.S. retail market segments consist of the sale of branded food products to consumers through retail outlets in North America.

Receive News & Ratings for J M Smucker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J M Smucker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.