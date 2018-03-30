LafargeHolcim (VTX:LHN) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the fourteen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is CHF 58.42.

LHN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein set a CHF 66 price objective on LafargeHolcim and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 2nd. Cfra set a CHF 60 price objective on LafargeHolcim and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 6th. Jefferies Group set a CHF 63 price target on LafargeHolcim and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 50 price target on LafargeHolcim and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, UBS set a CHF 57 price target on LafargeHolcim and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd.

Get LafargeHolcim alerts:

Shares of LafargeHolcim (VTX LHN) traded up CHF 0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting CHF 53.20. The stock had a trading volume of 3,820,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,510,000. The firm has a market cap of $32,290.00 and a PE ratio of -18.80. LafargeHolcim has a fifty-two week low of CHF 50.40 and a fifty-two week high of CHF 60.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Analysts Set LafargeHolcim (LHN) Target Price at $58.42” was first reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this news story on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US and international trademark and copyright laws. The original version of this news story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/30/analysts-set-lafargeholcim-lhn-target-price-at-58-42-updated.html.

About LafargeHolcim

Warning: file_get_contents(https://ca.finance.yahoo.com/quote/LHN/profile?p=LHN): failed to open stream: Redirection limit reached, aborting in /home/acctmp/public_html/download.php on line 6

Receive News & Ratings for LafargeHolcim Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LafargeHolcim and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.