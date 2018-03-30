Analysts Set Navigant Consulting, Inc. (NCI) Price Target at $24.00

Shares of Navigant Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:NCI) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $24.00.

NCI has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Navigant Consulting from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. TheStreet upgraded Navigant Consulting from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. ValuEngine upgraded Navigant Consulting from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 7th. Finally, Barrington Research lowered Navigant Consulting from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st.

Shares of NCI stock traded down $0.22 on Friday, reaching $19.48. The company had a trading volume of 41,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 271,804. Navigant Consulting has a 1 year low of $14.62 and a 1 year high of $24.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $911.27, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.91.

Navigant Consulting (NYSE:NCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The business services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.11). Navigant Consulting had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 7.96%. The firm had revenue of $255.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $244.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts expect that Navigant Consulting will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NCI. Elkfork Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Navigant Consulting during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Navigant Consulting by 57.1% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,855 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 3,947 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Navigant Consulting by 110.2% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,269 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 5,908 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Navigant Consulting by 154.5% during the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 9,850 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 5,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Navigant Consulting during the third quarter valued at approximately $204,000. 95.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Navigant Consulting

Navigant Consulting, Inc is a global professional services company. The Company serves clients in the healthcare, energy and financial services industries. It operates through four segments. The Healthcare segment provides consulting services and business process management services. The Energy segment provides advisory solutions in business strategy and planning, distributed energy resources and renewables, energy efficiency and demand response and grid modernization The Financial Services Advisory and Compliance segment provides strategic, operational, valuation, risk management, investigative and compliance advisory services to clients primarily in the financial services industry.

