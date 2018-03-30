Savannah Resources Plc (LON:SAV) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 26 ($0.36).

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Shore Capital restated an “under review” rating on shares of Savannah Resources in a research report on Monday, March 12th. Northland Capital Partners restated a “corporate” rating on shares of Savannah Resources in a research report on Monday, March 5th. Northland Securities restated a “corporate” rating on shares of Savannah Resources in a research report on Monday, March 5th. Beaufort Securities restated a “speculative buy” rating on shares of Savannah Resources in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, FinnCap restated a “corporate” rating and set a GBX 11 ($0.15) price objective on shares of Savannah Resources in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th.

Get Savannah Resources alerts:

Shares of Savannah Resources stock remained flat at $GBX 5.95 ($0.08) during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 670,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 548,776. Savannah Resources has a 1-year low of GBX 4.62 ($0.06) and a 1-year high of GBX 6.92 ($0.10). The stock has a market capitalization of $36.06 and a price-to-earnings ratio of -595.00.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This report was originally posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this report on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright and trademark law. The legal version of this report can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/30/analysts-set-savannah-resources-plc-sav-target-price-at-26-00-updated.html.

Savannah Resources Company Profile

Savannah Resources Plc is a United Kingdom-based multi -commodity and multi-geographic development company. The Company’s principal activities include the exploration for copper in Oman and enhancement of the Company’s heavy mineral sands Project in Mozambique. The Company’s segments include Oman Copper, Mozambique Mineral Sands, Headquarter administration and corporate, and Investments.

Receive News & Ratings for Savannah Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Savannah Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.