Analysts Set Townsquare Media Inc (TSQ) Target Price at $10.50

Townsquare Media Inc (NYSE:TSQ) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.50.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TSQ. Noble Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Townsquare Media in a research report on Friday, March 23rd. Stephens set a $9.00 price target on Townsquare Media and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 13th. Barrington Research raised Townsquare Media from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Townsquare Media from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Townsquare Media from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd.

Get Townsquare Media alerts:

Shares of NYSE:TSQ traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.93. The company had a trading volume of 205,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,998. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The firm has a market cap of $146.52, a PE ratio of 11.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.43. Townsquare Media has a 52-week low of $6.28 and a 52-week high of $12.32.

Townsquare Media (NYSE:TSQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 13th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.14. The firm had revenue of $114.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.61 million. Townsquare Media had a positive return on equity of 5.44% and a negative net margin of 2.13%. sell-side analysts anticipate that Townsquare Media will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 2nd will be given a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 29th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TSQ. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Townsquare Media by 132.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 212,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,172,000 after buying an additional 120,796 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Townsquare Media by 259.4% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 110,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $848,000 after buying an additional 79,937 shares during the last quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC grew its stake in shares of Townsquare Media by 57.3% during the 4th quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 214,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,651,000 after purchasing an additional 78,300 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Townsquare Media by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 428,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,292,000 after purchasing an additional 61,401 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Townsquare Media by 37.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 181,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,863,000 after purchasing an additional 49,602 shares during the period. 49.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Analysts Set Townsquare Media Inc (TSQ) Target Price at $10.50” was posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this news story on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international trademark & copyright law. The original version of this news story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/30/analysts-set-townsquare-media-inc-tsq-target-price-at-10-50.html.

Townsquare Media Company Profile

Townsquare Media, Inc is a media, entertainment and digital marketing solutions company principally focused on small and mid-sized markets across the United States. The Company operates through two segments: Local Advertising and Live Events. The Company’s Local Advertising segment offers broadcast, digital and mobile advertising within its local markets.

Receive News & Ratings for Townsquare Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Townsquare Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.