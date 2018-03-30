Analysts Set Urogen Pharma Ltd (URGN) Target Price at $59.33

Urogen Pharma Ltd (NASDAQ:URGN) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $58.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on URGN shares. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating on shares of Urogen Pharma in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Urogen Pharma in a report on Monday. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services restated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Urogen Pharma in a report on Friday, March 16th.

Shares of Urogen Pharma (NASDAQ URGN) opened at $54.30 on Tuesday. Urogen Pharma has a 1-year low of $13.01 and a 1-year high of $58.66.

Urogen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $0.33 million during the quarter. analysts anticipate that Urogen Pharma will post -3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Urogen Pharma during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $166,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new stake in shares of Urogen Pharma during the third quarter valued at approximately $158,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Urogen Pharma during the third quarter valued at approximately $168,000. MYDA Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Urogen Pharma during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Urogen Pharma during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.49% of the company’s stock.

About Urogen Pharma

Urogen Pharma Ltd, formerly Theracoat Ltd, is an Israel-based clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is engaged in developing therapies designed to care for urological pathologies. Its lead product candidates include MitoGel and VesiGel. MiroGel is a sustained release formulation of the chemotherapy agent Mitomycin C for the treatment of low-grade upper tract urothelial carcinoma, an urothelial cancer in the upper tract.

