Analysts Set USA Technologies (USAT) Price Target at $14.00

USA Technologies (NASDAQ:USAT) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.00.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on USAT shares. Northland Securities set a $12.00 price objective on shares of USA Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of USA Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 12th. BidaskClub cut shares of USA Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of USA Technologies in a research report on Friday, March 23rd.

Get USA Technologies alerts:

USA Technologies stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 647,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 518,375. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market cap of $482.61, a price-to-earnings ratio of 300.00 and a beta of 0.68. USA Technologies has a twelve month low of $3.95 and a twelve month high of $10.10.

USA Technologies (NASDAQ:USAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. USA Technologies had a negative net margin of 10.39% and a positive return on equity of 2.18%. The firm had revenue of $32.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.38 million. equities analysts predict that USA Technologies will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of USA Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $118,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of USA Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $121,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of USA Technologies by 75.7% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 29,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 12,799 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of USA Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $156,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of USA Technologies by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 34,782 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 5,263 shares during the period. 56.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Analysts Set USA Technologies (USAT) Price Target at $14.00” was published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of international copyright and trademark legislation. The correct version of this piece can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/30/analysts-set-usa-technologies-usat-price-target-at-14-00.html.

USA Technologies Company Profile

USA Technologies, Inc provides wireless networking, cashless transactions, asset monitoring, and other value-added services in the United States and internationally. It designs and markets systems and solutions that facilitate electronic payment options, as well as telemetry and machine-to-machine (M2M) services.

Receive News & Ratings for USA Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for USA Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.