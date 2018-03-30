Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for GlaxoSmithKline (GSK)

GlaxoSmithKline (LON: GSK) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

3/22/2018 – GlaxoSmithKline had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at BNP Paribas. They now have a GBX 1,560 ($21.55) price target on the stock.

3/22/2018 – GlaxoSmithKline was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “underweight” rating to an “equal” rating. They now have a GBX 1,400 ($19.34) price target on the stock, up previously from GBX 1,300 ($17.96).

3/22/2018 – GlaxoSmithKline had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital. They now have a GBX 1,630 ($22.52) price target on the stock.

3/14/2018 – GlaxoSmithKline had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Societe Generale. They now have a GBX 1,130 ($15.61) price target on the stock.

3/8/2018 – GlaxoSmithKline had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital. They now have a GBX 1,630 ($22.52) price target on the stock.

3/2/2018 – GlaxoSmithKline was given a new GBX 1,750 ($24.18) price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/27/2018 – GlaxoSmithKline had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc. They now have a GBX 1,925 ($26.60) price target on the stock.

2/26/2018 – GlaxoSmithKline was given a new GBX 1,475 ($20.38) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Group LLC. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/12/2018 – GlaxoSmithKline was given a new GBX 1,320 ($18.24) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/9/2018 – GlaxoSmithKline had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays. They now have a GBX 1,650 ($22.80) price target on the stock.

2/9/2018 – GlaxoSmithKline was upgraded by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a GBX 1,360 ($18.79) price target on the stock, up previously from GBX 1,340 ($18.51).

2/8/2018 – GlaxoSmithKline was given a new GBX 1,300 ($17.96) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/8/2018 – GlaxoSmithKline had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

2/8/2018 – GlaxoSmithKline had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. They now have a GBX 1,440 ($19.89) price target on the stock.

2/8/2018 – GlaxoSmithKline was upgraded by analysts at Beaufort Securities to a “buy” rating. They now have a GBX 1,500 ($20.72) price target on the stock, up previously from GBX 1,450 ($20.03).

2/8/2018 – GlaxoSmithKline had its price target lowered by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 1,760 ($24.32) to GBX 1,705 ($23.56). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/8/2018 – GlaxoSmithKline was given a new GBX 1,550 ($21.41) price target on by analysts at UBS. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/8/2018 – GlaxoSmithKline was given a new GBX 1,775 ($24.52) price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/7/2018 – GlaxoSmithKline was given a new GBX 1,580 ($21.83) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/7/2018 – GlaxoSmithKline had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital. They now have a GBX 1,630 ($22.52) price target on the stock.

2/5/2018 – GlaxoSmithKline had its “reduce” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. They now have a GBX 1,340 ($18.51) price target on the stock.

1/30/2018 – GlaxoSmithKline had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays. They now have a GBX 1,650 ($22.80) price target on the stock.

GlaxoSmithKline plc (LON GSK) opened at GBX 1,273.80 ($17.60) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $65,630.00 and a P/E ratio of 2,403.40. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a one year low of GBX 1,235.20 ($17.07) and a one year high of GBX 1,724.50 ($23.83).

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be paid a GBX 23 ($0.32) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. This is a boost from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous dividend of $19.00.

In other GlaxoSmithKline news, insider Patrick Vallance sold 14,022 shares of GlaxoSmithKline stock in a transaction on Monday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,318 ($18.21), for a total transaction of £184,809.96 ($255,332.91). Also, insider Victoria Whyte sold 4,544 shares of GlaxoSmithKline stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,307 ($18.06), for a total value of £59,390.08 ($82,053.16). In the last 90 days, insiders bought 591 shares of company stock valued at $756,678 and sold 23,765 shares valued at $31,152,709.

GlaxoSmithKline plc is a global healthcare company. The Company operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines and Consumer Healthcare. The Company focuses on its research across six areas: Respiratory diseases, human immunodeficiency virus (HIV)/infectious diseases, Vaccines, Immuno-inflammation, Oncology and Rare diseases.

