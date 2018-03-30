Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for OneSavings Bank (OSB)

OneSavings Bank (LON: OSB) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

3/19/2018 – OneSavings Bank had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a GBX 490 ($6.77) price target on the stock.

3/15/2018 – OneSavings Bank had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Numis Securities Ltd. They now have a GBX 398 ($5.50) price target on the stock.

3/15/2018 – OneSavings Bank had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Canaccord Genuity. They now have a GBX 500 ($6.91) price target on the stock.

3/15/2018 – OneSavings Bank was upgraded by analysts at Peel Hunt to a “buy” rating. They now have a GBX 445 ($6.15) price target on the stock.

3/15/2018 – OneSavings Bank had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

3/15/2018 – OneSavings Bank had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital. They now have a GBX 482 ($6.66) price target on the stock.

3/6/2018 – OneSavings Bank had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from GBX 460 ($6.36) to GBX 490 ($6.77). They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/6/2018 – OneSavings Bank had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital. They now have a GBX 482 ($6.66) price target on the stock.

2/12/2018 – OneSavings Bank had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup.

LON:OSB opened at GBX 373 ($5.15) on Friday. OneSavings Bank has a 1-year low of GBX 361.70 ($5.00) and a 1-year high of GBX 477.97 ($6.60). The firm has a market capitalization of $920.30 and a P/E ratio of 867.44.

OneSavings Bank (LON:OSB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 15th. The company reported GBX 51.10 ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of GBX 48.40 ($0.67) by GBX 2.70 ($0.04). OneSavings Bank had a net margin of 50.47% and a return on equity of 25.09%. The firm had revenue of £245.40 million for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 22nd will be given a GBX 9.30 ($0.13) dividend. This represents a yield of 2.47%. This is a positive change from OneSavings Bank’s previous dividend of $3.50. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 22nd.

In related news, insider April Talintyre sold 84,333 shares of OneSavings Bank stock in a transaction on Sunday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 219 ($3.03), for a total value of £184,689.27 ($255,166.16).

OneSavings Bank plc (OSB) is a United Kingdom-based lending and retail savings company. The Company operates through three segments: Buy-to-Let/SME, Residential Mortgages and Personal Loans. The Company provides Buy-to-Let mortgages secured on residential property held for investment purposes by experienced and professional landlords and commercial mortgages secured on commercial and semicommercial properties held for investment purposes or for owner occupation.

