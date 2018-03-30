Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Ocular Therapeutix (OCUL)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ: OCUL) in the last few weeks:

3/20/2018 – Ocular Therapeutix was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/13/2018 – Ocular Therapeutix was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $6.50 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development and commercialization of ophthalmic therapeutic products using its proprietary hydrogel technology to address unmet or underserved needs in ophthalmology. The Company develops and markets eye care products. Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. is headquartered in Bedford, Massachusetts. “

3/11/2018 – Ocular Therapeutix had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at BTIG Research. They wrote, “On Thursday, before market open, the management team of Ocular Therapeutix hosted their 4Q17 earnings call. We think the updates provided on the call were in line with expectations. The company expects to resubmit the Dextenza NDA during 1H2018, with an FDA decision likely by YE2018. Key leadership positions have also been filled including the hiring of experienced quality and regulatory personnel, which we think could further provide additional investor confidence moving forward. We reiterate our Buy rating and $9 Price Target.””

3/9/2018 – Ocular Therapeutix had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $10.00 price target on the stock.

3/8/2018 – Ocular Therapeutix had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They now have a $22.00 price target on the stock. They wrote, “Potential Approval before The End of The Year. After receiving feedback earlier this year, Ocular believes the complete and clear nature of the FDA’s responses removes the need for a meeting to obtain additional feedback. Currently, the company is conducting on-going manufacturing runs in order to establish and support confidence limits for particulate observed. Based on the focus on manufacturing, we anticipate a Type 2 review, consistent with a manufacturing inspection and six month review timeline.””

2/2/2018 – Ocular Therapeutix was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

Shares of Ocular Therapeutix Inc (NASDAQ OCUL) traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $6.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 253,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 524,360. The firm has a market cap of $262.44, a P/E ratio of -3.08 and a beta of 1.51. Ocular Therapeutix Inc has a 52-week low of $3.30 and a 52-week high of $11.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a current ratio of 3.23.

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $0.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.51 million. Ocular Therapeutix had a negative return on equity of 145.73% and a negative net margin of 3,296.20%. The company’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.52) EPS. analysts expect that Ocular Therapeutix Inc will post -1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development, manufacturing and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye using its proprietary hydrogel platform technology. Its lead product candidate, DEXTENZA (dexamethasone insert) for intracanalicular use, has completed Phase III clinical development for the treatment of ocular pain and inflammation following ophthalmic surgery.

Receive News & Ratings for Ocular Therapeutix Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ocular Therapeutix Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.