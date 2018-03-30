Atlas Energy Group (ATLS) and Its Peers Financial Survey

Atlas Energy Group (OTCMKTS: ATLS) is one of 49 public companies in the “OIL/GAS PROD/PIPEL” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Atlas Energy Group to similar companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Atlas Energy Group and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Atlas Energy Group $137.16 million -$13.10 million -0.05 Atlas Energy Group Competitors $6.51 billion $465.67 million 22.19

Atlas Energy Group’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Atlas Energy Group. Atlas Energy Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Atlas Energy Group and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Atlas Energy Group -676.76% N/A -64.37% Atlas Energy Group Competitors 21.70% 3.57% 6.08%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Atlas Energy Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.6% of shares of all “OIL/GAS PROD/PIPEL” companies are owned by institutional investors. 12.4% of Atlas Energy Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 12.3% of shares of all “OIL/GAS PROD/PIPEL” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Atlas Energy Group has a beta of -0.52, suggesting that its share price is 152% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Atlas Energy Group’s peers have a beta of 1.16, suggesting that their average share price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Atlas Energy Group and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Atlas Energy Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Atlas Energy Group Competitors 497 2032 2507 89 2.43

As a group, “OIL/GAS PROD/PIPEL” companies have a potential upside of 34.88%. Given Atlas Energy Group’s peers higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Atlas Energy Group has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Summary

Atlas Energy Group peers beat Atlas Energy Group on 8 of the 9 factors compared.

Atlas Energy Group Company Profile

Atlas Energy Group, LLC is an energy management company, which acquires and develops upstream and midstream oil and gas assets. The Company has ownership interests in the general partner Class A units, and over 23.3% limited partner interest in Atlas Resource Partners, L.P. (ARP), which is an independent developer and producer of natural gas, crude oil and natural gas liquids; over 80% general partner interest and approximately 2.1% limited partner interest in Atlas Growth Partners, L.P. (AGP), which conducts natural gas and oil operations in the mid-continent region of the United States, and owns approximately 15.9% general partner interest and over 12% limited partner interest in Lightfoot Capital Partners, L.P. and Lightfoot Capital Partners GP, LLC, its general partner, which incubates new master limited partnerships (MLPs) and invests in existing MLPs. Its segments include ARP, AGP, and Corporate and other. The Company focuses on the development and growth of energy enterprises.

