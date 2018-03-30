Comparing Carlisle Companies (CSL) and Its Peers

Carlisle Companies (NYSE: CSL) is one of 59 public companies in the “CONGLOMERATES” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Carlisle Companies to similar companies based on the strength of its valuation, earnings, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Carlisle Companies and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Carlisle Companies 8.94% 13.53% 7.52% Carlisle Companies Competitors -3,063.78% -70.93% -49.66%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Carlisle Companies and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Carlisle Companies $4.09 billion $365.50 million 18.29 Carlisle Companies Competitors $20.21 billion $854.14 million 0.94

Carlisle Companies’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Carlisle Companies. Carlisle Companies is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Carlisle Companies and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Carlisle Companies 0 2 6 0 2.75 Carlisle Companies Competitors 218 898 1556 41 2.52

Carlisle Companies presently has a consensus target price of $124.29, indicating a potential upside of 19.04%. As a group, “CONGLOMERATES” companies have a potential upside of 15.40%. Given Carlisle Companies’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Carlisle Companies is more favorable than its peers.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

88.0% of Carlisle Companies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 69.7% of shares of all “CONGLOMERATES” companies are held by institutional investors. 2.4% of Carlisle Companies shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.1% of shares of all “CONGLOMERATES” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Carlisle Companies has a beta of 0.86, indicating that its stock price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Carlisle Companies’ peers have a beta of -2.59, indicating that their average stock price is 359% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Carlisle Companies pays an annual dividend of $1.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. Carlisle Companies pays out 25.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “CONGLOMERATES” companies pay a dividend yield of 2.9% and pay out 49.7% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Carlisle Companies has raised its dividend for 41 consecutive years.

Summary

Carlisle Companies beats its peers on 10 of the 15 factors compared.

Carlisle Companies Company Profile

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturing company. The company's Carlisle Construction Materials segment provides insulation materials; thermoplastic polyolefin, ehtylene propylene diene monomer rubber, and polyvinyl chloride roofing membranes that are used on non-residential low-sloped roofs; roofing accessories, such as flashings, fasteners, sealing tapes, coatings, and waterproofing products; rigid foam insulation panels for roofing applications; and specialty polyurethane products and solutions for various markets and applications. Its Carlisle Interconnect Technologies segment designs, manufactures, and sells wires, cables, connectors, contacts, and cable assemblies and satellite communication equipment to transfer power and data for the aerospace, medical, defense electronics, test and measurement equipment, and other industrial markets. The company's Carlisle FoodService Products segment offers commercial and institutional foodservice permanentware, table coverings, cookware, catering equipment, fiberglass and composite material trays and dishes, industrial brooms, brushes, mops, and rotary brushes for commercial and non-commercial foodservice operators, and sanitary maintenance professionals. Its Carlisle Fluid Technologies segment provides liquid and powder finishing equipment and system components primarily in the automotive, automotive refinishing, aerospace, agriculture, construction, marine, and rail industries. The company's Carlisle Brake & Friction segment offers braking products and systems, and clutch transmission friction products for off-highway, on-highway, aircraft, and other industrial applications; and motorsport braking products. The company markets its products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Mexico, Latin America, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Carlisle Companies Incorporated was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona.

