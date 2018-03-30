Comparing CIT Group (CIT) and MVC Capital (MVC)

MVC Capital (NYSE: MVC) and CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, risk and earnings.

Dividends

MVC Capital pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.0%. CIT Group pays an annual dividend of $0.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. MVC Capital pays out -176.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. CIT Group pays out 20.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. MVC Capital is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares MVC Capital and CIT Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MVC Capital $20.10 million 9.30 $27.32 million ($0.34) -29.21 CIT Group $3.21 billion 2.10 $468.20 million $3.07 16.78

CIT Group has higher revenue and earnings than MVC Capital. MVC Capital is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CIT Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for MVC Capital and CIT Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MVC Capital 0 0 2 0 3.00 CIT Group 0 6 7 0 2.54

MVC Capital presently has a consensus target price of $12.25, indicating a potential upside of 23.36%. CIT Group has a consensus target price of $53.60, indicating a potential upside of 4.08%. Given MVC Capital’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe MVC Capital is more favorable than CIT Group.

Volatility & Risk

MVC Capital has a beta of 0.67, suggesting that its share price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CIT Group has a beta of 1.31, suggesting that its share price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares MVC Capital and CIT Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MVC Capital 108.96% -1.84% -1.26% CIT Group 14.60% 7.08% 1.04%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

46.4% of MVC Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.9% of MVC Capital shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of CIT Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

MVC Capital beats CIT Group on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MVC Capital

MVC Capital, Inc. is a non-diversified closed-end management investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to seek to maximize total return from capital appreciation and/or income. The Company’s segments are its investing operations as a business development company, which includes MVC Cayman and MVC Turf, LLC and MVC Financial Services, Inc. (MVCFS). It seeks to achieve its investment objective by providing debt and equity financing to companies, including privately owned (portfolio companies), and by establishing a subsidiary or subsidiaries that would serve as general partner to a private equity or other investment fund(s). It has investments in various sectors, including energy, specialty chemicals, automotive dealerships, electrical engineering, medical devices, industrial manufacturing, financial services and information technology. The Tokarz Group Advisers LLC is the investment advisor of the Company.

About CIT Group

CIT Group Inc. (CIT) is a bank holding company (BHC) and a financial holding company (FHC). The Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides financing, leasing and advisory services to middle market companies in a range of industries in North America. The Company’s segments include Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, Non-Strategic Portfolios, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial Banking segment consists of four divisions: Commercial Finance, Rail, Real Estate Finance, and Business Capital. The Consumer Banking segment includes Retail Banking, Mortgage Lending, and SBA Lending (together referred to as Other Consumer Banking), and Legacy Consumer Mortgages (LCM). The Company’s products and services include account receivables collection, acquisition and expansion financing, asset management and servicing, asset-based loans, debt underwriting and syndication, deposits, enterprise value and cash flow loans, equipment leases, factoring services and financial risk management.

