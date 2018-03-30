Financial Review: Uacj (OTCMKTS:UACJF) and Fairmount Santrol (FMSA)

Fairmount Santrol (NYSE: FMSA) and Uacj (OTCMKTS:UACJF) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, valuation and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Fairmount Santrol and Uacj’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fairmount Santrol 5.60% 20.31% 4.52% Uacj N/A N/A N/A

Risk and Volatility

Fairmount Santrol has a beta of 2.2, indicating that its stock price is 120% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Uacj has a beta of -1.9, indicating that its stock price is 290% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Fairmount Santrol and Uacj, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fairmount Santrol 1 10 10 0 2.43 Uacj 0 0 0 0 N/A

Fairmount Santrol currently has a consensus target price of $5.95, suggesting a potential upside of 39.93%. Given Fairmount Santrol’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Fairmount Santrol is more favorable than Uacj.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

74.7% of Fairmount Santrol shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.8% of Fairmount Santrol shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Fairmount Santrol and Uacj’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fairmount Santrol $959.79 million 0.99 $53.78 million $0.24 17.71 Uacj $5.26 billion 0.24 $1.11 billion $2.30 1.15

Uacj has higher revenue and earnings than Fairmount Santrol. Uacj is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Fairmount Santrol, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Fairmount Santrol beats Uacj on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Fairmount Santrol Company Profile

Fairmount Santrol Holdings Inc. is a provider of sand-based proppant solutions. The Company operates through two segments: Proppant Solutions, and Industrial & Recreational (I&R) Products. Its Proppant Solutions segment provides sand-based proppants for use in hydraulic fracturing operations throughout the United States and Canada, Argentina, Mexico, China, northern Europe and the United Arab Emirates. Its I&R segment provides raw, coated, and custom blended sands to the foundry, building products, glass, turf and landscape, and filtration industries in North America. Its asset base includes approximately 800 million tons of proven and probable mineral reserves. As of March 2017, the Company had 10 sand processing facilities with 16.8 million tons of annual sand processing capacity. Its coating facilities include operations in Mexico, Denmark and China, through which it serves international oil and gas markets.

