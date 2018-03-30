Comparing GoPro (GPRO) & Sharp (SHCAY)

GoPro (NASDAQ: GPRO) and Sharp (OTCMKTS:SHCAY) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations and risk.

Risk & Volatility

GoPro has a beta of 0.13, suggesting that its share price is 87% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sharp has a beta of -0.01, suggesting that its share price is 101% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares GoPro and Sharp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GoPro -15.50% -40.56% -17.17% Sharp N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares GoPro and Sharp’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GoPro $1.18 billion 0.59 -$182.87 million ($1.31) -3.66 Sharp $18.97 billion 0.78 -$231.34 million N/A N/A

GoPro has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Sharp.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for GoPro and Sharp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GoPro 3 9 0 0 1.75 Sharp 0 0 0 0 N/A

GoPro currently has a consensus target price of $7.55, indicating a potential upside of 57.62%. Given GoPro’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe GoPro is more favorable than Sharp.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

26.0% of GoPro shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Sharp shares are owned by institutional investors. 28.6% of GoPro shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

GoPro Company Profile

GoPro, Inc. develops and sells cameras, and mountable and wearable accessories in the United States and internationally. The company offers HERO5 and HERO6, which are cloud-connected line of cameras; Fusion, a waterproof spherical camera; GoPro Plus, a cloud-based storage solution that enables subscribers to access, edit, and share content; Quik, a mobile editing app, as well as desktop app for editing options for power users; GoPro App, a mobile app that allows users to preview and play back photos and videos, control GoPro cameras, and share content; and Karma Grip, a handheld or body-mountable camera stabilizer that capture zero-shake smooth video. It also offers mounts and accessories comprising equipment-based mounts consisting of helmet, handlebar, roll bar, and tripod mounts that enable consumers to wear the mount on their bodies, such as wrist housings, chest harnesses, and head straps. GoPro, Inc. markets and sells its products through retailers and wholesale distributors, as well as through its Website. The company was formerly known as Woodman Labs, Inc. and changed its name to GoPro, Inc. in February 2014. GoPro, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

Sharp Company Profile

Sharp Corporation is engaged in the manufacturing and sale of telecommunications equipment, electric and electronic application equipment, and electronic components. The Company operates through seven segments. The IoT Communication segment provides mobile phones, tablet terminals, electronic dictionaries, calculators and facsimiles, among others. The Health & Environment System segment provides refrigerator, overheated steam oven, microwave oven, small cooking appliances. The Business Solution segment provides Point of Sale (POS) system equipment, electronic register, business projector, information display, among others. The Camera Module segment provides camera modules, camera module manufacturing facilities. The Electronic Device segment provides sensor module, proximity sensor and dust sensor, among others. The Energy Solution segment provides solar cell, and storage battery. The Display Device segment provides liquid crystal diode (LCD) color TV and Blu-ray disc recorder.

