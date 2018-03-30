Analyzing Ignyta (RXDX) & Bioverativ (BIVV)

Ignyta (NASDAQ: RXDX) and Bioverativ (NASDAQ:BIVV) are both healthcare companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Ignyta and Bioverativ, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ignyta 0 4 1 0 2.20 Bioverativ 0 12 1 0 2.08

Ignyta presently has a consensus price target of $26.40, suggesting a potential downside of 2.15%. Bioverativ has a consensus price target of $65.00, suggesting a potential downside of 38.08%. Given Ignyta’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Ignyta is more favorable than Bioverativ.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Ignyta and Bioverativ’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ignyta N/A N/A -$103.63 million ($2.71) -9.96 Bioverativ $1.17 billion 9.72 $355.60 million $2.74 38.31

Bioverativ has higher revenue and earnings than Ignyta. Ignyta is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Bioverativ, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Ignyta and Bioverativ’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ignyta N/A -113.09% -68.72% Bioverativ 30.43% 40.99% 22.79%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

72.3% of Ignyta shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 97.2% of Bioverativ shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.1% of Ignyta shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Bioverativ beats Ignyta on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Ignyta Company Profile

Ignyta, Inc. is a biotechnology company. The Company is focused on precision medicine in oncology. The Company is pursuing an integrated therapeutic (Rx) and companion diagnostic (Dx) strategy for treating cancer patients. The Company’s pipeline includes various compounds, such as entrectinib, RXDX-105, taladegib and RXDX-106. Entrectinib is an orally bioavailable, central nervous system (CNS)-active, small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor directed to the tropomyosin receptor kinase (TRK) family of tyrosine kinase receptors (TRKA, TRKB and TRKC), ROS1 and anaplastic lymphoma kinase (ALK) proteins. RXDX-105 is an orally bioavailable, vascular endothelial growth factor receptor (VEGFR)-sparing, small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor of rearranged during transfection (RET). Taladegib is an orally bioavailable, small molecule hedgehog/smoothened antagonist. RXDX-106 is a pseudo-irreversible, small molecule inhibitor of TYRO3, AXL and MER (collectively TAM), and c-MET.

Bioverativ Company Profile

Bioverativ Inc. (Bioverativ) is a biotechnology company. The Company is focused on the discovery, research, development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of hemophilia and other blood disorders. It markets approximately two products, including ELOCTATE [Antihemophilic Factor (Recombinant), Fc Fusion Protein], and ALPROLIX [Coagulation Factor IX (Recombinant), Fc Fusion Protein], extended half-life clotting-factor therapies for the treatment of hemophilia A and hemophilia B, respectively. ELOCTATE and ALPROLIX use a process known as Fc fusion to link recombinant factor VIII and factor IX, respectively, to a protein fragment in the body known as Fc. The fusion of the factor with the Fc protein fragment uses a naturally occurring pathway and is designed to extend the half-life of the factor thereby making the product last longer in a person’s blood than various factor therapies. Its pipeline includes BIVV 001(rFVIIIFc-VWF-XTEN) and BIVV 002 (rFIXFc-XTEN).

