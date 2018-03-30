Intrepid Potash (IPI) versus Cosan (NYSE:CZZ) Critical Survey

Intrepid Potash (NYSE: IPI) and Cosan (NYSE:CZZ) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

46.9% of Intrepid Potash shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 23.5% of Cosan shares are owned by institutional investors. 27.3% of Intrepid Potash shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Intrepid Potash has a beta of 0.95, suggesting that its stock price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cosan has a beta of 2.31, suggesting that its stock price is 131% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Intrepid Potash and Cosan, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Intrepid Potash 0 3 0 0 2.00 Cosan 0 2 1 0 2.33

Intrepid Potash currently has a consensus price target of $3.92, suggesting a potential upside of 7.60%. Cosan has a consensus price target of $13.00, suggesting a potential upside of 25.12%. Given Cosan’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Cosan is more favorable than Intrepid Potash.

Dividends

Cosan pays an annual dividend of $0.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.8%. Intrepid Potash does not pay a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares Intrepid Potash and Cosan’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Intrepid Potash -14.54% -5.31% -4.16% Cosan 4.03% 5.68% 1.73%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Intrepid Potash and Cosan’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Intrepid Potash $157.61 million 3.01 -$22.91 million ($0.25) -14.56 Cosan $4.25 billion 0.65 $172.57 million N/A N/A

Cosan has higher revenue and earnings than Intrepid Potash.

Summary

Cosan beats Intrepid Potash on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Intrepid Potash Company Profile

Intrepid Potash, Inc. is a producer of muriate of potash (potassium chloride or potash) and langbeinite (sulfate of potash magnesia) in the United States, which it markets and sells as Trio. The Company operates in the extraction, production and sale of potassium-related products. Its products are potash and Trio. It sells potash into three markets, including the agricultural market as a fertilizer input; the industrial market as a component in drilling and fracturing fluids for oil and gas wells and an input to other industrial processes, and the animal feed market as a nutrient supplement. Trio, which it mines from langbeinite ore, is its specialty fertilizer that delivers potassium, sulfate and magnesium in a single particle and has low chloride. The Company also produces salt, magnesium chloride, metal recovery salts and brine containing salt and potassium from its mining processes. It produces potash from three solar evaporation solution mining facilities.

Cosan Company Profile

Cosan Limited (Cosan) is a holding company. The Company’s segments include Raizen Energia, Raizen Combustiveis, COMGAS, Cosan Logistica, Lubricants and Other business. The Company’s other business include other investments, in addition to the corporate activities. The Company offers Logistics services, including transportation, port loading and storage of sugar, leasing or lending of locomotives, wagons and other railway equipment, through its subsidiaries Rumo Logistica Operadora Multimodal S.A. (Rumo), logistic segment (Logistic). The Company is also engaged in production and distribution of lubricants, through its indirect subsidiaries Cosan Lubrificantes e Especialidades S.A. (Moove) and Comma Oil & Chemicals Ltd. (Comma), under the Mobil licensed trademark in Brazil, Bolivia, Uruguay and Paraguay, in addition to the European and Asian market using the Comma brand and corporate activities (Lubricants).

