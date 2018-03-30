Head to Head Contrast: Inventergy Global (INVT) and Its Competitors

Inventergy Global (OTCMKTS: INVT) is one of 94 publicly-traded companies in the “TELECOMM EQUIP” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Inventergy Global to related businesses based on the strength of its risk, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Risk and Volatility

Get Inventergy Global alerts:

Inventergy Global has a beta of -0.68, suggesting that its stock price is 168% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Inventergy Global’s rivals have a beta of 1.72, suggesting that their average stock price is 72% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

50.3% of shares of all “TELECOMM EQUIP” companies are held by institutional investors. 9.8% of Inventergy Global shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.7% of shares of all “TELECOMM EQUIP” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Inventergy Global and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Inventergy Global 2,177.99% 37.76% 23.80% Inventergy Global Competitors -74.27% -7.46% -3.45%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Inventergy Global and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Inventergy Global $1.77 million -$7.73 million N/A Inventergy Global Competitors $2.14 billion $30.90 million 35.59

Inventergy Global’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Inventergy Global.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Inventergy Global and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Inventergy Global 0 0 0 0 N/A Inventergy Global Competitors 604 2831 4416 211 2.53

As a group, “TELECOMM EQUIP” companies have a potential upside of 11.86%. Given Inventergy Global’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Inventergy Global has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Summary

Inventergy Global rivals beat Inventergy Global on 6 of the 9 factors compared.

About Inventergy Global

Inventergy Global, Inc., an intellectual property (IP) investment and licensing company, engages in identifying, acquiring, and licensing patented technologies of various technology and small companies. The company acquires portfolios in the telecommunications industry primarily in core network infrastructure and mobile broadband communications segments. Inventergy Global, Inc. is headquartered in Campbell, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Inventergy Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inventergy Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.