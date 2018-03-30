Financial Comparison: J.Jill (JILL) & Its Competitors

J.Jill (NYSE: JILL) is one of 191 publicly-traded companies in the “NONFOOD RETAIL/WH” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare J.Jill to related businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, dividends, valuation, risk and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares J.Jill and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets J.Jill 7.93% 24.25% 5.88% J.Jill Competitors -0.26% -207.89% 3.81%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for J.Jill and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score J.Jill 0 5 4 0 2.44 J.Jill Competitors 2117 11451 15230 593 2.49

J.Jill presently has a consensus price target of $9.50, indicating a potential upside of 114.93%. As a group, “NONFOOD RETAIL/WH” companies have a potential upside of 6.48%. Given J.Jill’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe J.Jill is more favorable than its competitors.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares J.Jill and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio J.Jill $698.15 million $55.37 million 3.48 J.Jill Competitors $8.91 billion $395.30 million -642.65

J.Jill’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than J.Jill. J.Jill is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

24.0% of J.Jill shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 67.6% of shares of all “NONFOOD RETAIL/WH” companies are held by institutional investors. 8.7% of J.Jill shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 16.9% of shares of all “NONFOOD RETAIL/WH” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

J.Jill competitors beat J.Jill on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

J.Jill Company Profile

J.Jill, Inc. (J.Jill) operates as a specialty retailer in the women’s apparel industry. J.Jill is a women’s apparel brand focused on customer in the 40-65 age segment. The Company operates an integrated omni-channel platform that is diversified across its retail stores, Website and catalogs. It operates in the retail and direct channels segment. Its direct channel consists of its Website and catalog orders. As of January 28, 2017, it operated 275 stores in 43 states. The Company also offers a range of footwear and accessories, including scarves, jewelry and hosiery. Its products are marketed under the J.Jill brand name and sold through its direct and retail channels. It offers two sub-brands as extensions of its brand aesthetic: Pure Jill and Wearever. Its Website provides customers with access to the J.Jill product offering and features content, including updates on new collections and guidance on how to wear and wardrobe its styles.

