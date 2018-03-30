Analyzing McGrath RentCorp (MGRC) and Its Competitors

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ: MGRC) is one of 149 public companies in the “FINANCE” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare McGrath RentCorp to similar businesses based on the strength of its profitability, earnings, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Dividends

McGrath RentCorp pays an annual dividend of $1.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. McGrath RentCorp pays out 16.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “FINANCE” companies pay a dividend yield of 3.1% and pay out 59.2% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. McGrath RentCorp has increased its dividend for 16 consecutive years.

Volatility and Risk

McGrath RentCorp has a beta of 0.9, suggesting that its share price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, McGrath RentCorp’s rivals have a beta of 1.02, suggesting that their average share price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

84.1% of McGrath RentCorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.7% of shares of all “FINANCE” companies are held by institutional investors. 4.6% of McGrath RentCorp shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 12.0% of shares of all “FINANCE” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for McGrath RentCorp and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score McGrath RentCorp 0 1 0 0 2.00 McGrath RentCorp Competitors 766 3440 4453 210 2.46

As a group, “FINANCE” companies have a potential upside of 2.41%. Given McGrath RentCorp’s rivals stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe McGrath RentCorp has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Profitability

This table compares McGrath RentCorp and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets McGrath RentCorp 33.31% 11.85% 4.49% McGrath RentCorp Competitors -25.02% -10.53% -8.50%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares McGrath RentCorp and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio McGrath RentCorp $462.03 million $153.92 million 8.50 McGrath RentCorp Competitors $3.15 billion $301.61 million 18.99

McGrath RentCorp’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than McGrath RentCorp. McGrath RentCorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

McGrath RentCorp rivals beat McGrath RentCorp on 9 of the 15 factors compared.

McGrath RentCorp Company Profile

McGrath RentCorp is a diversified business-to-business rental company. The Company operates through four business segments: modular building and portable storage segment (Mobile Modular); electronic test equipment segment (TRS-RenTelco); a subsidiary providing containment solutions for the storage of hazardous and non-hazardous liquids and solids segment (Adler Tanks), and a subsidiary classroom manufacturing business selling modular buildings used primarily as classrooms in California (Enviroplex). The Mobile Modular business segment includes Mobile Modular Portable Storage division. As of December 31, 2016, the Company’s TRS-RenTelco rented and sold electronic test equipment nationally and internationally from three facilities located in Grapevine, Texas (the Dallas facility), Dollard-des-Ormeaux, Canada (the Montreal facility) and Bangalore, Karnataka, India (the Bangalore facility). Adler Tanks purchases tanks and boxes from various manufacturers located throughout the country.

